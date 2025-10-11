Blue Trust Inc. Raises Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 0.7%

AMT opened at $186.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. American Tower Corporation has a one year low of $172.51 and a one year high of $234.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 247.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 price target on shares of American Tower and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.07.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

