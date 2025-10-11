Blue Trust Inc. Has $2.57 Million Stake in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,151 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $225.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.47. The firm has a market cap of $133.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.08.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

