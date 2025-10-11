Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Stock Holdings Lifted by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000.

VB stock opened at $248.10 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.95. The stock has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

