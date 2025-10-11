Brucke Financial Inc. Purchases 1,174 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Brucke Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Brucke Financial Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.9% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 114,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 52,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.6% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 198,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after acquiring an additional 32,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $86.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.31 and a 1-year high of $111.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.870-8.970 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.31.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

