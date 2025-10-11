JB Capital LLC Invests $206,000 in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 103.3% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:SPGI opened at $486.39 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.14 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $529.93 and its 200 day moving average is $514.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SPGI. Citigroup increased their price target on S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.85.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

