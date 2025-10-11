Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,316,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,240,000 after buying an additional 1,239,996 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $941,709,000 after buying an additional 70,907 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,343,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000,000 after buying an additional 709,557 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,462,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,108,000 after buying an additional 36,836 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,181,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,137,000 after buying an additional 29,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $265.00 to $262.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Waste Management from $250.00 to $243.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Waste Management from $272.00 to $271.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.32.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $219.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.98. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.69 and a 12 month high of $242.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.96%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

