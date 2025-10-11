Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,700 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2025

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 23,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 185,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,149,000 after buying an additional 12,190 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 321,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,720,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Finally, M1 Capital Management LLC grew its position in CocaCola by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. M1 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CocaCola

CocaCola Price Performance

NYSE KO opened at $67.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $288.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.85.

CocaCola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. Research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CocaCola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.