Financial Contrast: CDT Environmental Technology Investment (NASDAQ:CDTG) & Waste Management (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) and CDT Environmental Technology Investment (NASDAQ:CDTG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Waste Management and CDT Environmental Technology Investment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waste Management $22.06 billion 4.00 $2.75 billion $6.74 32.51 CDT Environmental Technology Investment $29.76 million 0.26 $1.45 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Waste Management has higher revenue and earnings than CDT Environmental Technology Investment.

Waste Management has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CDT Environmental Technology Investment has a beta of -4.73, suggesting that its share price is 573% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Waste Management and CDT Environmental Technology Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waste Management 0 10 14 2 2.69 CDT Environmental Technology Investment 1 0 0 0 1.00

Waste Management presently has a consensus target price of $254.32, suggesting a potential upside of 16.08%. Given Waste Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Waste Management is more favorable than CDT Environmental Technology Investment.

Profitability

This table compares Waste Management and CDT Environmental Technology Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waste Management 11.36% 34.37% 6.91% CDT Environmental Technology Investment N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.4% of Waste Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Waste Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Waste Management beats CDT Environmental Technology Investment on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waste Management

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated 254 solid waste landfills, five secure hazardous waste landfills, 97 MRFs, and 337 transfer stations. It also provides materials processing and commodities recycling services at its MRFs, where cardboard, paper, glass, metals, plastics, construction and demolition materials, and other recycling commodities are recovered for resale or redirected for other purposes; recycling brokerage services, such as managing the marketing of recyclable materials for third parties; and other strategic business solutions. In addition, the company offers construction and remediation services; services related with the disposal of fly ash, and residue generated from the combustion of coal and other fuel stocks; in-plant services comprising full-service waste management solutions and consulting services; and specialized disposal services for oil and gas exploration and production operations. The company was formerly known as USA Waste Services, Inc. and changed its name to Waste Management, Inc. in 1998. Waste Management, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About CDT Environmental Technology Investment

(Get Free Report)

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited designs, develops, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and maintains sewage treatment systems in China. The company sells complete sewage treatment systems; constructs rural sewage treatment plants; installs systems; and provides on-going operation and maintenance services for systems and plants in China for municipalities and enterprise clients. It provides sewage treatment services, such as on-site or in-situ septic tank treatment services in the urban and rural areas for municipalities, and residential and business property management companies. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.