Brucke Financial Inc. Has $434,000 Stake in Accenture PLC $ACN

Brucke Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Brucke Financial Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.2% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 22,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 436,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,376,000 after purchasing an additional 28,685 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2,087.4% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 40.5% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 98,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,777,000 after acquiring an additional 28,446 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Trading Down 4.3%

ACN opened at $241.11 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a twelve month low of $229.40 and a twelve month high of $398.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 48.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Benchmark reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.22.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

