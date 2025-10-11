Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Sold by Forefront Analytics LLC

Forefront Analytics LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,125 shares during the quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.7%

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $182.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.35. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $188.43.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.