QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,362 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,368,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,568,141,000 after purchasing an additional 638,284 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,360,274,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764,593 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,422,341 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,600,976,000 after purchasing an additional 641,654 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,846,093 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,512,458,000 after purchasing an additional 215,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,389,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,441,847,000 after purchasing an additional 471,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $24,834,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,304 shares in the company, valued at $24,718,770.24. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at $171,230.92. This trade represents a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,767 shares of company stock worth $26,322,745 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $153.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $182.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

