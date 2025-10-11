Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Reduces Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,426 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,729,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $47,519,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583,343 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,847,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,537,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,128,174 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,257,131,000 after acquiring an additional 196,696 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $3,846,764,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,070,385 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,702,736,000 after buying an additional 847,054 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $354.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $320.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.41. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday. Baird R W cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.09.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

