SLT Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

SLT Holdings LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.7% of SLT Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. SLT Holdings LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Bensler LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,760 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $352.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.09.

NYSE:UNH opened at $354.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $320.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $318.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.41. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

