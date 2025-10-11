UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Holdings Raised by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 33.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 17,886 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 862 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $1,324,000. Wealth Effects LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $2,229,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $354.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $318.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.41. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The firm has a market cap of $320.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $379.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.09.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

