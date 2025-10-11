Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN is Conning Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 1.3% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $38,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $711,387,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,371,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,086 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2,898.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,214,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,605 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 117.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,500,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $726,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,448,335,000 after buying an additional 1,731,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN opened at $171.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.26 and a 200 day moving average of $185.72. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $221.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $156.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.