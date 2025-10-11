Inspire Investing LLC Purchases New Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 525.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.9% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Galvan Research reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,085. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of UPS opened at $82.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.45. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $145.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

