Applied Materials’ (AMAT) “Hold (C)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reiterated their hold (c) rating on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 15th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.50.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMAT

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $209.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.82. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $226.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.60 and a 200 day moving average of $171.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 93,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29,235 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,782 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.3% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 75.7% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.8% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,163 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.