Inspire Investing LLC Has $6.04 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust makes up approximately 0.7% of Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 875,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,772,000 after purchasing an additional 84,937 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 3.8%

DLR stock opened at $168.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.70. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.95 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 23.98%.Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 128.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLR. Mizuho raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.44.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

