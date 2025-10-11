American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Stake Lifted by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 55.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 24.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $543,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,567.70. This represents a 10.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,712. This trade represents a 15.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.1%

AEP stock opened at $117.04 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $119.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.13.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

