Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total value of $352,755.20. Following the sale, the director owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,045.80. The trade was a 32.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,500.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,500. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,195 shares of company stock valued at $23,467,630 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG opened at $5,164.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4,096.23 and a one year high of $5,839.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5,492.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5,317.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $41.90 earnings per share. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6,200.00 target price (up from $6,000.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Booking from $4,720.00 to $5,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,808.81.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Booking

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.