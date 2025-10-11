Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Purchased by Lindenwold Advisors INC

Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 25.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 67.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 34,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $8,869,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 44.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 113.3% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DELL opened at $150.67 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $166.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.82. The company has a market cap of $101.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $74,760,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total transaction of $112,183,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,734,418 shares of company stock valued at $666,089,211 in the last quarter. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DELL. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.53.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

