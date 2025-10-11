Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.5% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 259,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after buying an additional 24,740 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 62,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 33,963 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% during the second quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $998,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 17,619 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. This represents a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BAC

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $48.62 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $360.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.50.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.75%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.