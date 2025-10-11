Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Sells 13,884 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lessened its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 13,884 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,912,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $619,460,000 after buying an additional 3,809,450 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,481,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,391,141,000 after buying an additional 3,461,221 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,059,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $903,915,000 after buying an additional 3,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $260,649,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 220.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,412,115 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $216,753,000 after buying an additional 1,660,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $95.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.74. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $99.37.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday. Argus upped their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Medtronic from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.41.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,850. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

