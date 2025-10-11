Williams & Novak LLC Has $448,000 Stake in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Williams & Novak LLC decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Williams & Novak LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Red Mountain Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.4% during the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $75.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.97. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $76.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

