Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 69,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,222,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.2% of Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 18,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $92.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $95.53. The stock has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

