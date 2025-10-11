Allen Wealth Management LLC Sells 258 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Allen Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,519 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 25,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $1,361,587.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 906,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,995,079.36. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $2,003,925.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,373,576 shares in the company, valued at $451,396,778.96. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,232 shares of company stock valued at $15,083,877 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $101.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.37 and a 12 month high of $106.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.18. The stock has a market cap of $812.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

