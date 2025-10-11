Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Purchased by Endeavor Private Wealth Inc.

Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,881 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 25,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total transaction of $1,863,353.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,392,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,594,770.45. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total transaction of $1,248,712.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 932,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,700,258.82. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,232 shares of company stock valued at $15,083,877. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.38.

Shares of WMT opened at $101.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $812.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.37 and a fifty-two week high of $106.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

