JB Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 120.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 364,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,098,000 after buying an additional 199,258 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,451,000 after purchasing an additional 25,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.3% in the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $149.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $350.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.53. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $149.45 and a 12-month high of $180.43.

Insider Activity

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 3,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $491,246.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,402,333.72. This trade represents a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 11,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $1,778,655.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,703,248.36. This represents a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,763 shares of company stock valued at $23,421,279. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.21.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

