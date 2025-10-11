Aberdeen Group plc Lowers Stake in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Aberdeen Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 328,664 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $130,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth $558,075,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,131,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,515,847,000 after buying an additional 1,021,496 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 66.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,373,142 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $511,152,000 after buying an additional 549,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,059,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,306,572,000 after buying an additional 361,136 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 13.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $838,640,000 after buying an additional 261,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price objective on Stryker in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Rothschild Redb upgraded Stryker to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Stryker from $418.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.10.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $364.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $380.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.75. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $329.16 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The company has a market cap of $139.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

