Aberdeen Group plc Buys 26,441 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,839,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,441 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.8% of Aberdeen Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $449,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 61,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,759,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $6,309,515.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,375 shares in the company, valued at $50,228,106.25. This trade represents a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,548,952.23. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,689,507.94. This trade represents a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,763 shares of company stock valued at $23,421,279 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.21.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $149.69 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $149.45 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $350.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.24 and a 200-day moving average of $159.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

