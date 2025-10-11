Strong Tower Advisory Services Buys Shares of 993 The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 700.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 122.2% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.11.

NYSE TRV opened at $269.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.23 and a 1-year high of $287.95.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total value of $3,061,710.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,865.92. This trade represents a 38.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

