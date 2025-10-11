Strong Tower Advisory Services Grows Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 120.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 364,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,098,000 after purchasing an additional 199,258 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,451,000 after purchasing an additional 25,059 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.3% in the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $2,050,643.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,221.72. The trade was a 31.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,612,283.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,120.48. This trade represents a 22.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:PG opened at $149.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $149.45 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The firm has a market cap of $350.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.21.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

