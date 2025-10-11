Davis Rea LTD. Grows Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Davis Rea LTD. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up about 2.5% of Davis Rea LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 149,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,434,000 after buying an additional 37,110 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 72,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,804,000 after buying an additional 9,836 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 687.0% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $183.72 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12-month low of $145.12 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

