JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST Stake Boosted by Acima Private Wealth LLC

Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.64 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 110.09 and a beta of 0.03.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

