Davis Rea LTD. Sells 317 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Davis Rea LTD. lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $61.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $72.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.45. The stock has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.45.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.26%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

