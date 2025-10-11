Fulcrum Capital LLC Sells 2,812 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Fulcrum Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.6%

IWR opened at $94.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.62. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $73.17 and a 52 week high of $97.80. The company has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

