Acima Private Wealth LLC Sells 188 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Acima Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 71.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.4% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $390,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 723.1% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.9% during the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,279,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.8% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,028.00 to $1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $830.00 price objective (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $948.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of LLY opened at $833.08 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $937.00. The company has a market cap of $788.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $742.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $766.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jamere Jackson purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. This represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

