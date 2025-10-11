Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 149 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for 1.5% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 54.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 100.3% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 395,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,140,000 after buying an additional 198,089 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 859.0% during the second quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 11,975 shares during the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 32.0% during the first quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 31.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $141.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.24 and its 200 day moving average is $154.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.34 and a fifty-two week high of $196.55.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Leerink Partners cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.71.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

