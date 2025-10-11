Fulcrum Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises about 1.6% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,389,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,375 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,330,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,259,947,000 after purchasing an additional 472,636 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,536,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,221 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,900,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,067,000 after purchasing an additional 418,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $604,344,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Lam Research from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Lam Research from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lam Research from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lam Research from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Lam Research Trading Down 6.8%

LRCX opened at $131.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $153.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

