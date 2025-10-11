Eastern Bank Has $4 Million Position in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Eastern Bank lowered its position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 114.0% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 210.0% during the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PGR. Bank of America increased their price target on Progressive from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Progressive from $265.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Progressive from $275.00 to $273.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Progressive from $301.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.63.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total value of $1,555,052.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,806.24. This trade represents a 29.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,660 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.12, for a total value of $7,423,399.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 506,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,741,523.40. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,045 shares of company stock valued at $31,997,390 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of PGR stock opened at $240.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.32. The Progressive Corporation has a one year low of $228.54 and a one year high of $292.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%.Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 2nd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.25%.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.