KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.67. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $101.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

