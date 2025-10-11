Applied Capital LLC FL Grows Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Applied Capital LLC FL lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alhambra Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.2% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the first quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 37,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the second quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $27.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.78. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.86 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 159,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,275.32. This represents a 20.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $173,696.22. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 219,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,005.34. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,678 in the last ninety days. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

