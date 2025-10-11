Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,715 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. David J Yvars Group lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 13,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.6% in the first quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 15,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 40,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $25.85 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average is $27.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $184.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $33.00 target price on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

