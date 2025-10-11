Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,607 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 83.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 932 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 80,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,230,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $379.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.09.

NYSE:UNH opened at $354.30 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $320.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $318.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.41.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

