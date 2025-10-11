Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

SCHF opened at $23.02 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $23.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.72.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

