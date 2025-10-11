Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 347,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457,419 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,031,129,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.2% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,554,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,353,000 after buying an additional 14,410,724 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $132,621,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,785,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,442,000 after buying an additional 2,470,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,582,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,001,000 after buying an additional 2,069,007 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $26.54 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.