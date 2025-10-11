Conning Inc. Sells 4,538 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Conning Inc. cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 376,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $34,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.2%

CL stock opened at $77.99 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a twelve month low of $77.09 and a twelve month high of $102.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The stock has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $86.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.