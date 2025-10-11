Conning Inc. Sells 255 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 248,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $31,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2,982.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,413 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $106,458,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 270.2% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 984,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,043,000 after purchasing an additional 718,720 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 41.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,351,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,406,000 after purchasing an additional 687,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,264,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,968,000 after purchasing an additional 674,046 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of KMB opened at $119.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.10. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $119.36 and a 1-year high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

