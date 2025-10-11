Welltower Inc. $WELL Stock Holdings Lessened by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC lessened its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 704.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $165.84 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $180.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.38. The stock has a market cap of $110.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.70, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Welltower had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 167.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

