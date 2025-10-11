Cross Staff Investments Inc Boosts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Adero Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $102.15 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.22 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The company has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.07.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.55 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 29,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $2,898,866.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,990.50. The trade was a 87.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $207,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,467.06. This trade represents a 13.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,740,916 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Argus initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.17.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

